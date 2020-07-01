ITB Upgrades Los Angeles Showroom And Evolves Talent-Driven Client Strategies To Reflect The New Normal

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITB Worldwide, the leading global talent and influencer marketing agency, announced today the debut of its new Los Angeles based showroom, relocated and designed with upgraded features to meet the needs of new industry protocols in entertainment and fashion. In addition, the agency is evolving its talent-driven strategies to continue to help clients drive maximum engagement with consumers.

Alongside ITB's showrooms in New York and London, the agency will continue its global offering from Los Angeles, in a new - easily accessible - ground floor space with curb side service for pick-up and delivery on request. Following necessary guidelines, all returned garments will be quarantined for 48 hours for required aeration before returning to the showroom.

The new showroom is open to members of the industry - by appointment - for uniquely curated and intimate experiences of ITB's partner brands in a beautiful new setting.

Additionally, with red-carpet events currently paused, ITB has innovated its approach to engaging high-profile and celebrity talent for dressing opportunities. As such, the agency is activating further through digital and social pathways, with a wider community of influencers and creative content-makers at home, to drive greater levels of engagement for clients.

"As the industry continues to transition to the new normal, it was necessary for us to evolve our offering to remain a step ahead and continue to provide our clients the world's best opportunities and capabilities globally," said Emma Shuldham, Managing Director, ITB. "With this modernized suite of services, and adapted showroom, ITB remains expertly equipped and positioned to continue building brands through the power of talent and influence in the new normal and beyond."

Following shifts in consumer behavior, ITB has also identified growth in new categories of interest for digital engagement and gifting beyond fashion. As such, ITB's showroom offering has expanded to facilitate a broader spectrum of brand partners in product categories including beauty, home, consumer, lifestyle, and more.

With several new fashion, technology and beauty brands currently on-boarding with ITB globally as AOR for influencer marketing, ITB showrooms will continue to play a pivotal role in the organic gifting of product that complement the strategic, paid campaigns that ITB's global teams execute.

ITB's brand clients include Azzi & Osta, Chopard, Chivas Regal, Georges Chakra, H&M, IT Cosmetics, JBL, Pandora, Privé Revaux, and many more.

For Los Angeles showroom enquiries, please contact [email protected]

For New York City showroom enquiries, please contact [email protected]

For London showroom enquiries, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT ITB WORLDWIDE

ITB Worldwide is a Talent + Influencer Marketing agency, connecting brands with their audiences through the power of influence. Informed by Culture, Powered by Data, Built on Human Insight.

We build talent-based integrated marketing strategies for brands, partnering with people and IP of influence; from creators and artists to celebrities and cultural change makers through to scalable campaigns and micro influencers. We procure, borrow, cast, license, productise, gift + place to ensure a 360 communication strategy driven by influence.

For more information about ITB, click here .

ITB Worldwide is sister agency to R&CPMK - a creative communications agency that connects brands to consumers through the ever-changing world of entertainment, lifestyle, influence and popular culture.

