ITC Administrative Law Judge Finds Apple Infringed AliveCor's Patented Technology

This violation may lead to an exclusion order barring the importation of infringing Apple Watches

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Cameron Elliot of the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an Initial Determination finding that Apple infringed AliveCor's patented technology. If affirmed by the full ITC, the ALJ's finding of a violation could lead to the issuance of a limited exclusion order barring the import of infringing Apple Watches into the United States.

AliveCor filed its complaint with the ITC in April 2021 alleging that Apple infringed AliveCor's patented technology, and filed an anticompetition complaint against Apple in May 2021. The ITC is currently scheduled to issue a Final Determination by October 26, 2022. A public version of the Notice of Initial Determination is available now, and a public version of the full opinion is forthcoming.

"Today's ruling is a strong validation of our IP and underscores that patents matter and even an influential company like Apple cannot simply violate them to stifle innovation," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "Since the start, our focus has been on our customers and providing them with strong choices to help monitor their cardiac health, including KardiaBand, the first-ever FDA-cleared ECG device accessory for Apple Watch."

AliveCor has built its legacy in transforming remote cardiac care. From the advent of KardiaMobile, the world's first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the detection of atrial fibrillation, to the introduction of KardiaMobile 6L, the first and only FDA-cleared 6-lead personal ECG, AliveCor has paved the way to efficient, affordable heart care for millions of patients. AliveCor protects its innovations with more than 170 patents issued and pending worldwide.

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

