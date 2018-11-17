ITC Commission Rules in Favor of Hytera in its Final Determination

MIRAMAR, Fla. and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global land-mobile-radio (LMR) communications solutions provider Hytera today announced that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in Hytera's favor in its final decision regarding new designs recently developed by Hytera. Today's ITC commission's final order makes clear that Hytera's new-generation i-Series products do not infringe Motorola Solutions' patents and can continue to be imported and sold in the United States.

Hytera is pleased that the ITC commission review correctly allows the continued import and sale of its innovative i-Series products. The company looks forward to continuing to grow within the United States and to enriching the U.S. land-mobile-radio marketplace with more choice and superior value. While Motorola unfortunately chooses to concentrate on inappropriate litigation instead of innovation, Hytera remains focused on the future – for both its end-users and its dealers.

"Hytera consistently brings fresh features and more cost-effective options to the marketplace and is an important brand that adds choice and competition in the land-mobile-radio industry," said Bruce Marcus, CTO for Marcus Communications. "We have customers across a variety of industries that need tailored solutions offered at a range of price points."

Hytera has many patents that protect its products and respects the intellectual property of others. But if Motorola chooses to continue what Hytera believes to be anti-competitive behavior by bringing questionable legal actions against its competitors, Hytera will vigorously defend itself. Motorola's own expert in this case claimed that Motorola controls almost 70% of the United States market for radio products, which Hytera has alleged is an understatement. Hytera believes Motorola will continue to use the United States legal system as another front in Motorola's quest to maintain its monopoly over two-way land mobile radios in the United States.

While the ITC final decision is favorable to Hytera and its new designs, the Commission's opinion does find that some of Hytera's legacy DMR products infringe certain of Motorola's asserted patents. Hytera is considering follow-up action regarding this portion of the decision. Importantly, ITC's final decision allows Hytera to use its new designs and the company expects the already strong interest in its new-generation i-Series products to continue. Hytera has worked diligently to bring new products to market that allow its U.S dealers to continue to specify and sell the feature-rich, high-quality, and cost-effective options that their customers expect from Hytera.

"Hytera is committed to broadening choice within the U.S. market and for our dealers," said Tom Wineland, VP Sales, Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. "Hytera will continue to deliver a full range of innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective DMR products and land-mobile-radio communications solutions to our dealers and customers here in the U.S., as we do around the world."

