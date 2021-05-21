ITC Formally Commences Investigation into Apple Watch Infringement of AliveCor Patents

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, a leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services, today announced that the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a Notice of Institution of an Investigation into Apple's alleged infringement of three AliveCor patents. Last month, AliveCor filed the case with ITC, alleging the infringement and seeking to bar the importation of Apple Watches incorporating the infringing technology into the United States.

The ITC announcement came late Thursday and commences an inquiry into whether Apple illegally incorporated AliveCor's patented electrocardiogram monitor technology into the Apple Watch.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, alivecor.com.

Contact:

Eric Herman

[email protected]

SOURCE AliveCor

Related Links

https://www.alivecor.com

