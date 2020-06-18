ITC Holdings Corp. Appoints Lt. Gen. Ronnie Hawkins Jr. to Board of Directors

Lt. Gen. Hawkins currently serves as President and CEO of the Hawkins Group, a consultancy focusing on digital, information technology and cybersecurity client challenges. Clients of the Hawkins Group include Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. Government. He founded the Hawkins Group in 2015 after serving more than a 37-year decorated career in the United States Air Force, which included leadership roles in critical infrastructure and key information systems used by the Department of Defense and its coalition partners.

He serves as an advisor on cyber security to the board of Centene, a health insurance company based in St. Louis. He also serves on a military-focused advisory board through the Millennium Corporation. He and his wife established Ezra Vision Ministries through which they do missionary work in Haiti. Among his many awards, Lt. Gen. Hawkins was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Lt. Gen. Hawkins holds a Master of Divinity degree from Liberty Theological Seminary; a Master's Degree in national resource strategy from National Defense University Industrial College of The Armed Forces; a Master's Degree in management and human resources from Abilene Christian University; and a Bachelor's Degree in computer science from Angelo State University.

He joins 10 other members of the ITC board of directors.

"Lt. Gen. Hawkins' standing as an internationally respected expert on leadership, strategic planning, cybersecurity, and information technologies will be of great value to our company," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO of ITC. "His decorated service to our country, community ministry and other current pursuits will contribute to ITC's work in building a greater grid."

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

