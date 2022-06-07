ITC Millwork Makes Significant Gains Ranks Within Two Prestigious Construction Supply Reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty building materials supplier ITC Millwork is honored to be recognized in the prestigious LBM JOURNAL 100 second-annual list and The Construction Supply 150 ranking in the nation's top pro dealers and lumberyards by 2021 sales.

The accomplishment is significant, considering ITC Millwork is an interior trim and door dealer that serves the high-end custom builder segment in the two Carolinas and does not supply general building materials nor sells directly to the public.

"It has been an amazing time to be in the building industry! In contrast to the 2008 recession, one could call this a decade-long roller coaster of lows and highs. We are honored to be among some of the best in the business and within these prestigious rankings," said ITC Millwork Chief Operating Officer Shane Higginbotham.

ITC Millwork reported a 35.1% growth in gross sales over 2020. It attributed this success to the desirability of the markets they serve, its depth of experience – more than 30 years, the strength of its connections, and the flexibility to serve clients by advancing its supply network regardless of the conditions characterized by the industry.

"We couldn't have done it without our suppliers, who supported us through most shortages, price spikes, and logistical challenges. To have their backing made and continues to make all the difference. We also owe incredible gratitude to our customers who trust us with their projects and livelihood each day. We don't take it lightly!" remarks Higginbotham.

In addition, "We fully understand there are choices in the market. To see the growth of longtime clients and new customers coming through our doors is simply humbling. Finally, our ITC Millwork team has been nothing short of steadfast and the bedrock of our company. With great pride, I get to work with this elite group. Seeing the passion and effort they bring every day is motivating! We all are committed to continuing excellence and never take a single thing for granted," said Higginbotham.

While 2021 was a spectacular year for the organization, 2022 is likewise getting down to business as another year of exceptional growth. During this period of expanding lumber costs and high demand, ITC Millwork works hard to support its builders by sourcing the most ideal materials available in the market, and proactively communicating with clients.

ITC Millwork delivers superior service and top-quality products for a Total Millwork Solution customized to each residential and commercial project. We have a solid reputation as the leading Millwork manufacturer & distributor in the Carolinas, with physical locations in Charlotte, Charleston, and Raleigh. We service these metro areas along with the Western NC mountains & Wilmington markets. Since 1987, our years of experience and commitment to excellence have made us your one-stop source for mouldings, doors, stair parts, and custom millwork that is second to none. For more information about ITC Millwork and our products, visit www.itcmillwork.com

