itelbpo Advances Nearshore Global Services in the Face of the COVID-19 Pandemic

itelbpo's mix of work-at-home (WAH) and on-premise capabilities across 4 countries coupled with its diverse multichannel offering and IT platform have kept it agile and responsive. As many traditional BPO locations around the world have fallen, itelbpo has seen a surge in business due to its flexible onshore and nearshore capabilities enabling it to make quick operational shifts and meet the rapidly changing needs of its existing and new clients.

"As we watched the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the globe, we prepared an organization-wide action plan focused on mitigating the immediate risks to our employees and their families," stated Yoni Epstein, itelbpo's Founding Chairman and CEO. "We are beyond thankful for our team's ongoing dedication to their work, and our first step in ensuring that we could continue providing essential services to our clients was to protect our workforce."

Stepping up to the plate comes naturally for itelbpo, the Caribbean's leading homegrown global services provider. With a diversified geographic footprint and multichannel offering, the organization has been able to act quickly in responding to the crisis both for its employees and its clients and customers. itelbpo has remained committed to a 6-Point Action Plan set in place since the start of the crisis, and as a result, has maintained 100% uptime for 99% of its business. Through its agile high-touch and high-tech approach, the company is simultaneously strengthening the region's nearshore and onshore global services capabilities even as it manages its crisis response.

itelbpo donates US$14,000 weekly to the Government of Jamaica's (GOJ) One Love hotline

itelbpo has successfully leveraged its diversification and WAH capabilities to meet clients needs

itelbpo has successfully provided essential frontline services to the hard-hit travel & tourism sector - a key economic driver for the region

Implementation of its 'ONEitelbpo' communications platform - a virtual multi-channel platform – has helped to educate, advise and inspire its team

They are thinking 'beyond the curve' and preparing to support its employees, clients and customers in new and enhanced ways

