itelbpo Builds First COVID-Designed Contact Centers in the Caribbean

With development presently underway, the impressive 80,000 square foot structure is the largest of any single itelbpo facility to date. The building has already received Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status and will have the capacity to accommodate all of its existing Kingston-based team plus its growing staff count.

itelbpo Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein, explained that "it will enable safe scalability as we maintain the trust of both existing and new employees and clients. After COVID hit, we went back to the drawing board and redesigned the approach to our new facilities, both in Kingston and Saint Lucia, to meet COVID safety requirements. The company has been agile and nimble amidst the COVID-19 crisis and this is just another opportunity for us to stay ahead of the game."

The island's global services sector attracts an estimated investment spend of US$700 million per year and employs over 40,000 people. St. James has traditionally been the center for contact center services on the island, but Kingston's strong pool of educated talent offers expansion opportunities for continued growth of the sector.

itelbpo has taken a deliberate and proactive approach to sustained business resiliency and remains resolute in its commitment to employee comfort and safety through this new project.

"The facility is being structurally designed to the specifications of established COVID-19 guidelines. These include a built-in HVAC system, general seating arrangements to allow excess space for social distancing between employees, two feet wide directional walkways so team members & guests won't come into contact with each other while traversing the building and cubicle partitions will be at a minimum of 36 inches, which is higher than normal, just to name a few," added Epstein. "Given that we have built it to spec with the COVID-19 virus in mind, we can actually operate onsite at a safe capacity while protecting the health and wellness of our team."

