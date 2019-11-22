itelbpo caps off 2019 with a second year in a row award from Frost & Sullivan

Following extensive research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts and consultants, itelbpo emerged victorious, receiving the award after demonstrating consistency in growth excellence throughout the year. In its report, Frost & Sullivan, a leading global consulting firm known for setting industry benchmarks for growth and performance, lauds itelbpo for demonstrating "... how to achieve rapid growth and success, leveraging technology and human capital."

Described as being a "deeply involved CEO," Yoni Epstein shared that the Company is honored at the acknowledgment and that the company will not slow down anytime soon. "itelbpo has streamlined its success across multiple verticals and channels. We started with 7 employees 7 years ago and have managed to increase our global footprint to some 2700+ employees since. The growth has been tremendous, and we're truly honored and grateful for the recognition from Frost & Sullivan."

A Jamaican-born BPO, itelbpo operates on a global landscape providing smart solutions for the booming Global Services Sector. This year, the company has been undergoing a massiv­­­e expansion across the global organization with the opening of additional facilities at their Jamaica (Kingston and Montego Bay) locations and continued expansion taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The expansion has welcomed the addition of new client accounts already providing over 1000 new job opportunities for locals, in a streamlined focus to achieve a growth projection of 5000 new seats in 5 years.

According to Frost & Sullivan, "itelbpo continues to impress …" with its continued growth achievements, despite being in a fragmented market. Special mention was made of itelbpo's commitment to integrity and upfront transparency with clients, as well as "... cultivating employee engagement to develop Super Agents."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards seek to acknowledge best-in-class industry leaders that demonstrate industry excellence.

About itelbpo

Founded in 2012 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, itelbpo is now a global business and the region's largest home-grown BPO. With 5 facilities in 4 onshore and ultra-nearshore locations and a robust network of U.S.-based work-from-home experts, we have an optimized workforce to deliver customized contact center solutions.

