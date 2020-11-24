itelbpo continues strong growth trajectory in Saint Lucia

"We have been overwhelmed by the response both internationally and locally. We have clients lining up to move some of their operations to what they see as a stable business environment with a high-potential labour market, and we have a strong pool of interested applicants eager to join our team," remarked Yoni Epstein, itelbpo's CEO and founding chairman. "We are already impressed by the performance of the Saint Lucia team, which has excellent attendance, very low attrition and a great mindset for delivering world-class customer experiences."

Amidst the changing global economy, the company quickly saw a need for additional capacity. Clients are looking for greater geo-diversity to assist with mitigating risk in their outsourcing operations and the Saint Lucia proposition is an attractive one. To meet the demand, itelbpo made another agreement with Invest Saint Lucia for the retrofitting of an additional building in the Hewanorra Freezone, which is currently under development. In December 2020, the new building will bring the site's capacity to more than double the initial target.

The Vieux Fort-based business process outsourcer has received committed support from the Government and local partners who are eager to expand the sector and see it move up the value chain with FINTECH, health care, banking and other specialized offerings. Around the globe, the tourism industry continues to be one of the hardest hit sectors, and the BPO sector, which has invested USD $264 million into the local economy since 2002, provides an opportunity for the island to diversify and earn foreign exchange, even in the face of COVID-19.

That being said, itelbpo is not dismissive of the threat posed by COVID-19. Instead, they are facing it head on with its endorsement of "Let the Protocols Work" campaign reminding their team and all Saint Lucians to stay strong and follow the protocols established by the public health authorities. Onsite, itelbpo has implemented strict health and safety measures, including an ongoing education and awareness campaign.

"We have successfully implemented these protocols across all of our 5 sites in 4 countries where we have simultaneously sustained operations while preventing a workplace spread of the virus," stated Epstein. "It's a testament to the effectiveness of the protocols and shows that we can and must strike a balance between preserving lives and livelihoods."

