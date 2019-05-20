itelbpo Wins 2 Awards at OCC 2019

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican-owned itelbpo won the Regional BPO of the Year and Caribbean BPO Employer of the Year awards at the Caribbean BPO of the Year Awards Ceremony, held at the Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort on the Dutch-speaking island of Curacao, last Thursday.

Sponsored by the Caribbean Export Development Agency and Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, the awards ceremony formed part of the Outsource to the Caribbean Conference and Expo 2019 (OCC 2019), which was held May 6 - 10.

The Caribbean BPO of the Year Awards was adjudicated by a panel consisting of Kirk Laughlin, CEO, Nearshore Americas; Anupam Govil, partner, AVASANT; and Margaret Rose, regional director, Site Selection Magazine. The panel was also tasked with deliberating the winners of the Caribbean BPO Innovator of the Year and Caribbean BPO Investor of the Year awards.

itelbpo was declared winner of the Regional BPO of the Year award after receiving the highest score from the panel. The company also copped the Caribbean BPO Employer of the Year award for year-on-year growth in jobs for the 2017/2018 period.

"To receive such accolades, going up against other elite regional players and global powerhouses, is no small feat; it's simply fantastic! These awards truly confirm that itelbpo is on the right path and is making inroads in an industry that was once thought the playground of larger companies outside the Caribbean," commented itelbpo Executive Chairman Yoni Epstein.

Headquartered in Montego Bay, itelbpo has grown from seven employees when it launched in 2012 to over 2,500. In 2018 the contact center and front office BPO increased employment at its Freeport, Bahamas operation by 100 percent as a result of new contracts secured. To date, itelbpo has expanded its work-at-home-agent network by 35 percent since acquiring that division in 2017.

In April itelbpo was awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The sky's the limit for itelbpo. As we continue to increase our footprint in the Caribbean and across the US through our WAHA infrastructure, we also aim to deepen the customer experience by reinforcing our people-centred culture, as well as by investing in technology that makes processes simpler for our customers, improves the efficiency of our employees and boosts our clients' profitability," Epstein said.

