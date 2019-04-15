itelligence Announces Departure of Dr Dorin as CFO

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG announces a change in its executive board. Dr Michael Dorin, CFO of itelligence AG, and the supervisory board reached a mutual amicable agreement according to which Dr Dorin will leave the company with effect as of April 30, 2019. Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, will assume the responsibilities of Dr Dorin for the time being.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG: "We thank Dr Michael Dorin for his great commitment and his valuable contribution to our company. With joint efforts, we were able make significant structural improvements to drive the growth of itelligence AG."

Dr Dorin was a member of the executive board of itelligence AG since January 1, 2017. He was responsible for finance and accounting, controlling, purchasing, (internal) IT, compliance, risk management and legal affairs.

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com/

