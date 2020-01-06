itelligence Completes Acquisition of ISS Consulting (Thailand) Ltd.

BANGKOK and BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG, the globally leading SAP Partner, announced today that it completed the acquisition of ISS Consulting (Thailand) Ltd. on January 6, 2020. itelligence first announced the agreement to acquire ISS Consulting (Thailand) Ltd., based in Bangkok, on July 4, 2019.

ISS Consulting is one of the most important SAP consulting companies in Thailand and focuses on the manufacturing (including automotive), retail, and food and beverage industry sectors. The company employs about 250 people and specializes in S/4HANA, C/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Business ByDesign, Helpdesk Support, etc.

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 9,500 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

