itelligence Expands into Thailand

BANGKOK and BIELEFELD, Germany, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG, the globally leading SAP Partner, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire ISS Consulting (Thailand) Ltd., based in Bangkok. ISS Consulting is a leading SAP service provider in Thailand. Due to its proven SAP consulting expertise, the company enjoys an excellent market reputation. With this acquisition, the SAP Platinum Partner, itelligence, continues expanding its market presence in Thailand and South East Asia.

Norbert Rotter, President and CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and CEO of itelligence AG reports, "The new alliance is of high strategic importance to us. We are entering Thailand to take advantage of a fast growing and strong SAP market. Our investment in ISS Consulting further demonstrates our commitment to becoming the leading SAP service provider in the Asian Pacific region. ISS Consulting's significant industry know-how in the manufacturing, automotive supplier and food sectors makes the company a perfect fit for the itelligence group."

ISS Consulting is one of the most important SAP consulting companies in Thailand and focuses on the manufacturing (including automotive), retail, and food and beverage industry sectors. The company employs about 250 people and specializes in S/4 HANA, C/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Business By Design, Helpdesk Support, etc.

Sharath Burla, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions APAC, adds, "Customers in the South East Asia region will now have even better access to outstanding SAP expertise, a fact that will ultimately be reflected in jointly developed innovative systems. Japanese and multinational companies that are either based or produce in Thailand will especially benefit from this collaboration. This acquisition will also generate increased cross-selling potential for ISS Consulting and NTT DATA Business Solutions (joint product development). At the same time, ISS Consulting will gain access to itelligence and NTT DATA's global innovation network, including NTT DATA (Thailand) Co., Ltd. With this share acquisition, itelligence is in turn also intensifying its partnership with SAP Asia Pacific, in general, and with SAP Thailand, in particular."

Digitalization requires top consulting – new opportunities for customers

The acquisition will enable NTT DATA Business Solutions to further serve and address clients across Indochina (growth markets of Asia), with top experts and top technology, combining global frameworks and expertise with local talent and commitment.

The share acquisition will be legally completed in September 2019.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

