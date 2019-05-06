itelligence Receives 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year

ORLANDO, Florida and BIELEFELD, Germany, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence today announced that it has received a 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 30 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"To maintain a vibrant ecosystem around the intelligent enterprise, SAP focuses on our partners and their ability to provide greater value to our customers," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "Our partners – big and small – create innovative, inspiring solutions and services that make business better and help customers transform into intelligent enterprises. Congratulations to all of the SAP Pinnacle Award winners. Like the old saying goes: Teamwork makes dream work. Thanks to our partners who help make it happen."

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, explains: "itelligence yet again receiving the Pinnacle Award as SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year underlines our outstanding global position as an SAP partner. In the course of the comprehensive transformation of IT landscapes and business processes through digitization, our customers obtain immediate benefits from the combination of excellent consulting from itelligence and the solutions from SAP, the global market leader in business software."

The 2019 SAP Pinnacle Award marks the next step in award collection for itelligence. During the last years, itelligence has been recognized for their strengths in adopting and implementing SAP S4HANA, driving SAP SuccessFactors, and engaging in database and data management. itelligence also recently won two SAP North America Partner Excellence Awards: SAP Emerging Enterprises and SAP Digital Marketing Momentum. These awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners and customers that are using SAP products to transform their business, drive innovation, and win the digital economy.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on May 6. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG May 7-9.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com/

SAP, SAP S/4HANA SAPPHIRE NOW and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact international Media:

Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AG

Silvia Dicke

itelligence AG

Königsbreede 1

D-33605 Bielefeld

E: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

T: +49-(0)-521 / 9-14-48-107

W: http://itelligencegroup.com/de/

SOURCE itelligence AG