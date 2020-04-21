itelligence Receives Two 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Awards

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence today announced that it has received two 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Awards as the SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year and Intelligent Spend Management Partner of the Year, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"Our industry has seen a lot of change over the past decade, but what hasn't changed is the strength and scale of our ecosystem," said Jennifer Morgan, Co-CEO of SAP. "Our partnerships give us the ability to be a part of the broader conversation – and their impact is both evident and critical to our customers' success." Christian Klein, Co-CEO of SAP added, "Partners are the heart and soul of our vision for the Intelligent Enterprise and play an important role in turning this vision into reality for our customers. We are looking forward to jointly delivering success to our customers with our vibrant and successful ecosystem – now and in the future."

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, said: "I am delighted about SAP's acknowledgement of our globally expanding cloud business. Receiving these two prizes will serve us as an incentive to continue in our strategic efforts to expand this business and to invest in procurement. This will also benefit our customers through the continued development and expansion of our partner network and the know-how transfer that itelligence conducts in order to translate the latest SAP technologies into digitization solutions, tailored to meet customers' needs."

The 2020 SAP Pinnacle Awards mark the next step in award collection for itelligence. For the last 17 years, they have been recognized as a Partner of the Year 14 times. SAP has an ecosystem of 13,000 partners, but only 13 receive this recognition. itelligence also recently won an SAP North America Partner Excellence Award for Emerging Enterprises. These awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners and customers that are using SAP products to transform their business, drive innovation, and win the digital economy.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises along every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

www.itelligencegroup.com

