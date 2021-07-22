Item 9 Labs Adds Multiple Senior Managers to Support Company Growth

PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products, today announced several strategic management hires to support its national franchise expansion. Joining the company is Tracy Timko as Director of Franchise Support, Erica Tarnowski as Franchise Development Manager, Mike Keskey II as General Counsel and Shabrina Glass as Executive Assistant.

Item 9 Labs Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden, said, "With the successful opening of our first franchise dispensary last week in Boulder, Colorado under the Unity Rd. brand, we're ready to increase our depth of bench to accelerate our national expansion."

The recent new team members are:

Tracy Timko , Director of Franchise Support: In a pivotal role at the heart of the business as one of the key links between the franchisor and franchise partners, Timko's track record spans several franchise companies across Kahala Brands' portfolio and beyond. She joins Unity Rd.'s Director of Franchise Operations, Jennifer Zarezadeh, and its Director of Education & Training, Fay Powell , in ensuring franchise partners are set up for success.

Erica Tarnowski , Franchise Development Manager: A passionate, data-driven franchise professional, Tarnowski has six years of franchise experience across franchise development and marketing roles with Dessange Group North America and 919 Marketing. Throughout her career, she has awarded franchises across the U.S. and successfully led creative content and lead generation strategies for more than a dozen franchise development clients.

Mike Keskey II , General Counsel: Keskey joins the Company from the highly regarded, major NYC-based law firm, Skadden Arps. There, he counseled companies on public and private mergers & acquisitions in industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and consumer products.

Shabrina Glass , Executive Assistant: Glass brings more than 25 years of executive-level administrative experience working in law, non-profit and private businesses. Acting as the "glue" across the executive team, her role is essential to ensuring alignment across the company and continued movement on key initiatives.

"This group brings a tremendous amount of value to our team with real industry experience in franchising, M&A and fast-growth businesses," Bowden added. "Filling these positions with their talent is crucial to our growth and allows us to start scaling our brands toward their full potential."

Currently, Unity Rd. has one shop open in Boulder, Colorado and multiple agreements signed with more than 15 entrepreneurial groups that are in various stages of development nationwide. As the dispensary footprint expands nationally, the Company plans to develop or partner with cultivation facilities in states where retail shops open to bring Item 9 Labs products to the market. This eases new market product entry with a built-in distribution platform through the dispensary franchise.

Additionally, the Company noted it is currently seeking to add several management-level positions including: Director and VP-level marketing candidates to support its product and franchise brands, as well as a Controller/VP of Finance, VP of Human Resources, Franchise Development Coordinator, Field Marketing Manager, Post-Production Manager and more. Click here to view currently available positions.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, Director of Communications

Phone: 480-542-9421

Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Phone: 800-403-1140

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.