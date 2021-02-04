Item 9 Labs Earns Three 1st Place Awards in Arizona's Biggest Cannabis Competition

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, announced today it has earned three 1st and two 3rd place awards in the 2021 ERRL Cup, Arizona's largest and longest-running annual marijuana festival and awards event.

Now in its sixth year, the ERRL Cup was created to ensure safe access to clean and consistent marijuana, prior to mandatory industry-wide testing, featuring entries from a majority of Arizona dispensaries and wholesalers across a variety of product categories.

Item 9 Labs earned an award in every category the Company entered. Two of the Company's vaporization devices, along with one product in the concentrate category, received top honors. A third vaporization device and a flower product also received high placements.

First place in the "Vape Pen Indica" category with the Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge, featuring a terpene blend created in-house.

First place in the "Vape Pen Sativa" category with the soon-to-be-released Orion 710 pod with MAC Lemon.

First place in the "Concentrate Sativa" category with the newly released Ambrosia MAC Lemon.

Third place in the "Hybrid Vape Pen" category for the Apollo 710 pod with Kosher Dawg. Item 9 Labs' flagship Apollo has placed in the top 3 of every ERRL Cup and its sister 710 Degree Cup competition since its 2018 debut.

Third place in the "Indica Flower" category with GMO Cookies.

The ERRL Cup is facilitated by a third party with a blind-tested judging process to ensure credibility — while also using cannabinoid, pesticides, mold, growth regulators, terpenes, and residual solvent testing on every submission to gauge quality. Samples are randomly selected and given to 120 patient and 15 industry judges to test over a 20-day period, with scores weighted 75% on judge rankings and 25% on testing results.

Item 9 Labs has earned more than a dozen product awards, including top marks with the ERRL Cup for the past few years. Among these, the Company took home first place in the 2020 "Distillate, Sauce, Isolate & Vape" category with the GG4 Apollo Live Resin pod, first place in the 2019 "Sativa Flower" category with Candyland, and second place in the 2019 "Hybrid Flower" category with Tres Leches.

"Our continued high ranking in the ERRL Cup speaks volumes to our commitment in providing a premium and trusted cannabis experience. We keep a close eye on emerging technologies and are always making advancements to our product line-up, consistently setting the new industry standard in the market," said Item 9 Labs CEO Andrew Bowden. "With the opening of Arizona's adult-use market, we are confident Item 9 Labs' products will be well-received by our expanded consumer base."

Following the November 2020 legalization vote, Arizona started transitioning from a medical-only into a far-larger adult-use marijuana market on January 22, 2021. With around 1.25 to 1.5 million cannabis consumers in Arizona, Item 9 Labs estimates its consumer base to increase by 500%. Arizona's adult-use market is projected to generate as much as $375 million - $400 million in its first year and the combined Arizona cannabis market is expected to approach $1.5 billion by 2024.

