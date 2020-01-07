Iterate.ai's innovation-service revenues grew by 76% in 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterate.ai, the world's leading Innovation Workflow Platform and Advisory Service, grew revenues by 76% in 2019 after 54% in 2018.

Iterate's member count -- enterprise innovators -- nearly doubled in 2019. Enterprise members now represent roughly $140 billion in revenues, 17,000 stores, and 100 brands. Members span a variety of industries including retail, real estate, direct-to-consumer, B2B wholesale, and healthcare. "Serving other industries is a plus because Iterate isn't constrained by how we do it today," said Kirby Slunaker, CEO of REcolorado (a Real Estate MLS) and former CIO of VISA USA and Richmond American Homes.

Interplay's microservices revenue increased by 118% as Iterate's business continues to gradually shift from services to software. In addition to providing advisory services like emerging technology curation for corporate innovation teams, Iterate provides proprietary software solutions -- one being its Interplay solution, which has eight patents pending.

Interplay is used as a digital prototyping tool and as modular middleware for legacy enterprise tech stacks. Enterprises leverage Interplay to build and deploy a wide range of AI-based services such as recommendation engines, HR FAQs, product selectors, frictionless checkouts, voice assistant apps, and chatbots. With more than 264 pre-wrapped, drag-n-drop software components, Interplay speeds up digital app-building by 10 times while reducing IT deployment costs.

Interplay is a part of Iterate.ai's Execution Cloud Ecosystem. The platform connects members to an open innovation ecosystem and turns ideas into actionable digital innovation outputs -- quickly.

Located in Silicon Valley and Colorado, Iterate.ai provides the world's simplest, safest, and speediest way to get digital innovation done. Executives, globally, use Iterate's advisory services and its patent-pending software as an open innovation tool that organizes and manages a steady stream of digital progress.

