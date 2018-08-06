Itero Group, LLC Secures Five Thousand Square Feet for Company Expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itero Group, LLC, a national provider of Agile, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics services announced today that it will lease 5,300 square feet of office space in New Cumberland, PA.

The company's new space accommodates the growth of its Scrum Software Development Studios: off-site development centers that leverage Agile in its pure form and allows Scrum to excel at navigating the unknown. The studios are designed to deliver high-quality products at greater value.

"We want to build great products for our customers," says Vice President of Agile Innovation, Todd Miller. Continuing, "We're creating a special environment that challenges the norm. Where continuous learning and improvement is a way of life. I'm super excited about it. In effect, we want to get back to the root of the Agile movement with our customers being the beneficiaries."

Itero Group is hiring 20+ development team members to build products for a variety of new and current client engagements in this new space. Itero Group's new studio will initially focus on leveraging the .NET technology stack. Applicants are encouraged to send résumés to Itero Group's Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Heather Moffitt, at hmoffitt@iterogroup.com.

Itero Group is a collection of entrepreneurs, former colleagues, and experts in creative, technology and operational excellence. Itero Group's areas of expertise in Agile Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics are the most consequential to businesses and government organizations today. Itero Group, LLC is a certified Women-Owned Small Business, holds a GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract and is a member of the Partner Training Network with Scrum.org.

