iTether Partners with Healthwise to Expand Access to Evidence-Based Health Literacy Content

iTether offers a care navigation system with access to telehealth and social determinants of health that allows patients to remain connected (tethered) to their clinicians outside the clinic walls, 24/7. Since launching pilot programs in Phoenix and St. Louis in 2017, the technology has shown reductions in no-show rates, increased revenue for providers, improved treatment compliance through remote patient monitoring and increased patient engagement.

Key iTether features include individualized treatment planning and goal monitoring, HIPAA complaint patient-provider communication, integrated telehealth, data analytics, health assessments and targeted SDOH resources. The iTether solution is aimed at health plans, behavioral health providers, integrated care providers and justice agencies.

The mission of Healthwise, a nonprofit organization, is to help people make better health decisions. Healthwise partners with hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to provide up-to-date, evidence-based information to the people they serve. The Healthwise® Knowledgebase is an accredited online resource for helping people make decisions about their health. Every topic is based on the best, most up-to-date medical research. Healthwise's user-tested videos explain a wide variety of health topics in an easy-to-digest format.

"The partnership with Healthwise further evolves iTether's benefits for our clients," said Brad Wilde, iTether's co-founder and chief strategist. "The partnership will increase access to best-in-class health content while helping to save time and improve outcomes."

iTether Technologies, Inc. is the leading digital health solution that helps patients today and in the future. At its heart, are a convergence of digital media, health technology and mobile devices that drive care coordination designed to connect patients to their multi-disciplinary care team 24/7. By connecting culturally competent resources and engaging patients in personalized care coordination, we are raising standards in integrated health services, thereby, enhancing accountability and facilitating value-based care at lower cost. To learn more, please visit http://itethertech.com

