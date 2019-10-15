iTether's Sean Gunderson and Brad Wilde Aim to Bridge Gap Between In-Patient Care and Long-Term Sobriety

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Phoenix-based technology expert and a behavioral health advocate have joined forces to bridge the gap between in-patient care and long-term sobriety.

Sean Gunderson and Brad Wilde have launched iTether Technologies, Inc. (iTether), an outpatient care coordination and patient engagement platform. iTether improves a current systematic challenge: Typically, people with substance abuse disorder successfully complete a regimented in-patient program but then struggle with staying sober afterward without as much daily interaction and guidance.

iTether offers a care navigation system with access to telehealth and social determinants of health that allows patients to remain connected (tethered) to their clinicians outside the clinic walls, 24/7. Since launching pilot programs in Phoenix and St. Louis in 2017, the technology has shown reductions in no-show rates, increased revenue for providers, improved treatment compliance through remote patient monitoring and increased patient engagement.

Key iTether features include individualized treatment planning and goal monitoring, HIPAA compliant patient-provider communication, integrated telehealth, data analytics, health assessments and targeted SDOH resources. The iTether solution is aimed at health plans, behavioral health providers, integrated care providers and justice agencies.

Gunderson, co-founder and CEO of iTether, has a 20-year track record of creating business value through the management and application of technology and business intelligence solutions for national and international organizations. Gunderson has completed multi-million-dollar business development projects from the vision stage through business implementation, sales cycle, and operation.

Wilde, co-founder and chief strategist of iTether, has served on several Boards including the Phoenix Art Museum, the Rio Salado Foundation and Crossroads, Inc. It is as a long-time Board member (recent past president) of Crossroads, Inc., that Wilde's personal commitment to improving behavioral healthcare recovery has manifested. Crossroads is the largest non-profit, residential substance abuse treatment center in the Southwest.

About iTether Technologies

iTether Technologies, Inc. is the leading digital health solution that helps patients today and in the future. At its heart, are a convergence of digital media, health technology and mobile devices that drive care coordination designed to connect patients to their multi-disciplinary care team 24/7. By connecting culturally competent resources and engaging patients in personalized care coordination, we are raising standards in integrated health services, thereby, enhancing accountability and facilitating value-based care at lower cost. To learn more, please visit http://itethertech.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle McGinty, DRA Collective

602.956.8834

michelle@dracollective.com

SOURCE iTether Technologies

