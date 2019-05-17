ITEX Group and Austin Housing Authority Announce the Grand Opening of Gaston Place

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITEX Group, in partnership with the Housing Authority City of Austin (HACA) is pleased to announce the Grand Re-Opening of Pathways at Gaston Place. Gaston Place is a senior community owned by HACA. The development was initially built in 1978 to provide housing to the elderly (62 or older), disabled, or those displaced by natural disasters. ITEX's scope for the project include both development and construction for the senior community.

Michael Gerber, CEO, and President of HACA, will commemorate the celebration with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on May 22, followed by guest speakers, refreshments, and tours of the renovated community. The festivities will continue throughout the morning with refreshments and tours for residents and guests.

Gaston Place was in much need of repairs, renovation, and upgrades to meet ADA requirements. These changes, along with several common area upgrades throughout the community will help provide improved homes for residents in a location that is just north of Downtown Austin.

"This celebration of Pathways at Gaston Place is all about the people we serve," said Ann Gass, Director of Strategic Housing Initiatives for HACA. "We completely remodeled each of the 100 units from floor to ceiling to give our residents a modern, clean, beautiful home to be proud of. "

Tours for Pathways as Gaston place after the Grand Opening can be scheduled with the manager at 512-926-9575. Currently, the building is 100% occupied and leased but if anyone is interested in learning about any other availability from other communities owned by HACA they can contact the Housing Authority at Phone: 512-477-4488, TTY Number: 1-800-735-2989 or 711.

About HACA

Established in 1937, HACA is a public unit of government separate from the City of Austin. HACA's mission is to cultivate sustainable affordable housing communities and partnerships that inspire self-reliance, growth and optimism. As a high-performing housing authority that assists over 20,000 Austinites, HACA owns and operates 1,839 units of subsidized housing in 18 developments throughout Austin. For more information, visit

www.hacanet.org

About The ITEX Group: Headquartered in Houston, TX, The ITEX Group, LLC and its vertically integrated affiliated companies are devoted to multifamily real estate investment, development, construction, and property management. To date, ITEX has developed over 7,000 units, with total development costs in excess of $800 million and currently manages over 6,500 luxury and affordable apartment units. ITEX's experience includes general, family, senior living, historic and affordable developments.

For more information, please contact:

John Gonzalez, Marketing Director, at 832-941-5353 or john.gonzalez@itexgrp.com. To learn more about The ITEX Group, visit us at ITEXGrp.com

