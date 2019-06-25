Itiviti and MIK Partner to Deliver Direct OMS Connectivity

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with MIK Fund Solutions, a software development firm focusing exclusively on the asset management industry. MIK OMS integrates in/outbound FIX messaging with all major EMSs via direct FIX connections and hosted connections provided and managed by Itiviti's NYFIX order routing network. This gives MIK clients access to the NYFIX service delivery platform.

"When we decided to launch our new OMS business, we began looking for a connectivity partner and decided that joining Itiviti's Global Alliance Program (GAP) was the best option," said Marshall Saffer, COO at MIK. "NYFIX seemed like a natural, comfortable choice for us. It is unconflicted, neutral and reliable and offers a range of services for our clients."

MIK is one of 50 buy-side service providers to select NYFIX as their main connectivity partner. Itiviti's NYFIX offers unified drop copy processing, a single point of integration, and fully customizable defaults. Furthermore, NYFIX provides a secure and robust FIX-based electronic trading community.

"This partnership with MIK reaffirms our belief in the effectiveness of NYFIX and the Global Alliance Program," said Lael Wakefield, President of the Americas, Itiviti. "We've built a strong network of partners and new partnerships are fueling a renewed growth in the number of clients connecting globally through NYFIX."

NYFIX, the broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, connects more than 1,600 buy-side and sell-side firms globally and combines state-of-the-art technology and network infrastructure to deliver uninterrupted service with consistent performance.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About MIK

MIK Fund Solutions, founded in 2007, provides hedge fund managers worldwide with a suite of software applications designed to meet the requirements of front, middle and back office reporting. Solutions include data warehousing, real-time profit and loss/attribution, compliance, security master, price management, commission tracking and broker relationship management.

