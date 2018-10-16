Itiviti Announces Connectivity to Hudson River Trading SI

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced the addition of the Hudson River Trading Systematic Internaliser (HRSI) venue to its expanding connectivity offering. The connection, which is now live, provides Itiviti clients with access to liquidity sourcing from Hudson River Trading, one of the largest Electronic Liquidity Provision (ELP) Systematic Internalisers, covering more than 1,000 European stocks. HRSI was previously operating as Sun Trading International SI (STSI) before its migration on October 1st, 2018.

As the market structure evolves rapidly in Europe following MiFID II implementation in early 2018, access to relevant liquidity through both traditional trading venues and new Systematic Internalisers has become a cornerstone of successful Best Execution strategies.

"MiFID II has brought sweeping changes industry-wide, with increased counterparty transparency available through the SI regime," said Jamal Tarazi, Director of European Business Development at Hudson River Trading. "The continued demand for our bespoke liquidity offering is a testament to the execution quality offered by our SI. We are pleased to offer clients seamless and cost-efficient connectivity to Hudson River Trading's liquidity through Itiviti's connectivity solutions."

"Hudson River Trading SI is a very welcome addition to our comprehensive connectivity offering," said Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer, Itiviti. "Making Hudson Rover Trading liquidity available to our clients will be an attractive option for firms exploring the reshaped European market landscape. Itiviti's commitment to quickly providing access to new Systematic Internalisers as and when they become available provides a distinct advantage to our clients, adding business value beyond regulatory compliance.''

Increased market fragmentation driven by MiFID II has necessitated for new ways and tools for efficient access to global liquidity. Itiviti's broad connectivity offering gives low-latency access to over 150 exchanges and alternative trading venues. This is complemented by solutions for rapid client onboarding, standardization across heterogeneous formats and protocols, and a Smart Order Router engine providing optimized order execution for multi-listed securities combined with flexible Best Execution strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Bentley

Chief Product Officer, Itiviti

Tel +44-20-7743-7223

Email: Richard.bentley@ullink.com

Kelly Johnson

Territory Head of Sales, Itiviti

Tel +44-20-774-37231

Email: Kelly.johnson@ullink.com

Amal Ahmed, Senior Marketing Manager EMEA, Itiviti, Tel: +44 20 794 209 56, Email: amal.ahmed@itiviti.com

Jamal Tarazi, Director of European Business Development, Hudson River Trading, Tel+44 20 8323 0826, Email: jtarazi@hudson-trading.com

About Hudson River Trading

Hudson River Trading (HRT) is a multi-asset class quantitative trading firm based in New York City. Founded in 2002, HRT develops automated trading algorithms that provide liquidity and facilitate price discovery on exchanges and alternative trading systems. With offices in New York, London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Austin, HRT trades equities, futures, options, currencies and fixed income on over 100 markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.hudson-trading.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com .

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-announces-connectivity-to-hudson-river-trading-si,c2651417

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/2651417/930898.pdf Press release in PDF format

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

Related Links

http://www.itiviti.com

