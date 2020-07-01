Itiviti Appoints Mireille Adebiyi as Head of Marketing & Communications

PARIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announces the appointment of Mireille Adebiyi as Head of Marketing & Communications. Mireille has 17 years of experience within Fintech. Before joining Itiviti, she spent most of her career at Murex and joins from AI pioneer Yseop, where she held her most recent position as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mireille began her career in London for a Paris-headquartered software provider, developing the company's marketing and sales support processes, which started her journey into the B2B financial software industry. For the past 17 years, she has run global marketing and communications for two of the top ten French software providers, leading new initiatives to raise brand awareness while working closely with management teams to support overall company strategy.

Mireille will be based in Paris and responsible for marketing strategy, communications, branding, and corporate messaging with a strong focus on digital marketing and will be part of Itiviti's Executive Management team, reporting to CEO Rob Mackay.

"Mireille has a solid understanding of our business & customers, having spent the majority of her career working within trading software. Digital marketing is becoming an increasingly prominent area of focus within Itiviti, and Mireille brings extensive experience and strength to further our strategy. I am confident she will be a valuable addition to our Executive team," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti."Over the years, I have been able to observe firsthand the transformation of an industry deeply shaped by technological evolution. The post COVID-19 landscape turns digital and innovation into an imperative to succeed, and that applies both for marketing and fintech. I am particularly thrilled to be joining Itiviti as the company marks its ambitions to deliver the platform of the future, where capital markets expertise and continuous innovation meet." said Mireille Adebiyi.

