Itiviti Expands SSEOMS Migration Capacity With Appointment of Frederic Villain as Head of Agency Trading Sales Asia

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Itiviti, a world-leading technology and service provider for the capital markets industry, today announced the appointment of Frederic Villain as Head of Agency Trading Sales Asia. Based in the Singapore office, he will manage regional client relations, define and execute Itiviti's regional sales and account management strategies.

Fred joins Itiviti from Bloomberg LP, where he held the position as Regional Manager and Head of Sales and Services, Asia Pacific. In this role, he oversaw Bloomberg's Order Management System (SSEOMS) for APAC, while also leading the Sales, Implementations, and Account Management teams in the region. Over more than 15 years in the Fintech industry, Fred has handled a variety of roles covering marketing, sales, implementations and account management for global financial software vendors, also including Ullink and FIS/Sungard.

"We're thrilled to have Fred back on our team," says Ofir Gefen, President APAC, Itiviti. "His experience, solid systems knowledge and strong business acumen with a keen sense for what really matters to customers will be great assets as we are raising our targets for Asia, and specifically for our initiative to support former Bloomberg SSEOMS clients when migrating their platforms."

In his new position, Fred's mission is to grow Itiviti's regional market share while ensuring customer satisfaction.

"I'm truly proud to become part of Itiviti and contribute to our further growth as a full-service trading technology and infrastructure provider to Asian financial institutions," said Frederic Villain. "Building on our solid reputation for support and customer satisfaction, I also find inspiration in Itiviti's fine legacy as innovators and genuine commitment to delivering on customers' future requirements."



"I'm sure that our Asia customers will be just as glad to see Fred at Itiviti as we are about him joining our team," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "Fred will be instrumental for our continued success in the Asian markets and for executing our overall strategy in the sell-side OMS space. Bloomberg's departure from this market has left clients looking for credible, long-term options and through this recruitment and more to follow, Itiviti is positioned as the default migration path for SSEOMS users."

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen, President APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852 2167 1950, Email: ofir.gefen@itiviti.com

Agnes Wong, Marketing Director APAC, Itiviti, Tel: + 852 2167 1986, Email: agnes.wong@itiviti.com



