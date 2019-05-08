Itiviti Gears up to Accelerate Sell-Side OMS Adoption, Providing Upgrade Path for Bloomberg SSEOMS Clients

LONDON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that its multi-asset Order Management System (OMS) has been selected by several customers who were currently using Sell-Side Execution and Order Management Solutions (SSEOMS) from Bloomberg L.P. Following Bloomberg's recent announcement that the firm will discontinue its SSEOMS product, clients need to consider other options.

In recent years Itiviti has successfully migrated a number of Bloomberg SSEOMS clients to its sell-side trading platform, which includes the OMS for low-touch, high-touch and middle office workflows. On the back of Bloomberg's announced termination of support for SSEOMS, more firms have selected Itiviti as a natural upgrade path.

To expedite onboarding and ensure consistent, high-quality service delivery, Itiviti has added key staff, including former Bloomberg employees.

"Itiviti has reassuring news to Bloomberg SSEOMS clients, namely that our best-in-class OMS offers more than a replacement for their present setup. They also get a clear upgrade path from a forward-looking supplier providing OMS for low-touch, high-touch and middle office workflows in the sell-side industry," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "Together with the significant additions we are making to the product and support teams, our OMS platform offers firms a powerful yet cost-effective solution, backed by a partner who is committed to investing in their business-critical tools."

Itiviti's sell-side trading solution platform provides access to cross-asset orders from a global network of clients, a feature-rich OMS, and advanced tools for fast and reliable execution and middle office workflows. It is highly customizable for accommodating customer-specific messaging, order flows and user preferences.

Itiviti's OMS is easily integrated with third party systems and existing trading infrastructure. It is used by more than 10,000 sales-traders worldwide to quickly onboard clients, manage orders in real-time through a shared order book, route execution to any venue, customize commission schemes and automate post-trade tasks to secure bookings and regulatory compliance. Itiviti's solution also leverages industry partnerships for adding functionality, e.g. with LiquidMetrix for post-trade analytics and market surveillance.

