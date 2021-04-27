Itiviti wins Best OEMS at 2021 Markets Choice Awards

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that it has won Best Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) from the prestigious 2021 Markets Choice Awards. Organized by Markets Media Group, The Markets Choice Awards recognize the best of the best in capital markets trading and technology.

Terry Flanagan, Managing Editor of Markets Media Group, said: "Itiviti has demonstrated a commitment to and delivery of exceptional OEMS functionality and innovative product development during the past 12 months. The firm has proved its ability to stay ahead in the highly competitive and technology-driven segment. We congratulate Itiviti on winning the 'Best OEMS' award and look forward to continued innovation in years to come."

Itiviti has integrated AI into its technology to accelerate automation and create seamless cross-product, cross-asset workflows to improve the client experience. Itiviti's cross-asset OEMS enables users to leverage its NYFIX network to connect with more than 1,700 buy-side and sell-side firms globally, allowing them to scale up their businesses efficiently and capitalize on new market opportunities.

As a trusted provider of trading and connectivity solutions, Itiviti has heavily invested in its platform and plans large scale staff expansion for 2021 to support its growth and continued innovation into its trading technology across markets in Europe, North America and Asia, and keep pace with its ambitious product roadmap, providing modern technology to address clients' trading challenges.

Josh Monroe, Head of Americas at Itiviti, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized by our clients and peers. This award reflects the industry's acknowledgment of our team's tireless commitment to ensuring our clients receive the best solutions for all their cross-asset trading requirements. Our track record of industry recognition and increased market share in all regions validates our position as the leading trading technology provider. Thanks again to the Markets Media Group for this highly valued award."

This is the fifth award that Itiviti's technology has received in 2021. Showcasing the strength and success of its trading and connectivity solutions. Itiviti industry recognitions include Best Sell-side Front Office Platform at Waterstechnology Awards, Outstanding Technology Provider in The Trade's 2020 Leaders in Trading Editor's Choice Awards, The Gender Equality/Diversity Professional of the Year Award (vendor) in the Women in Technology & Data Awards 2021 and Best Sell-side OMS at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Mireille Adebiyi

Chief Marketing Officer

Itiviti Group

Email: [email protected]

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-wins-best-oems-at-2021-markets-choice-awards,c3333552

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB