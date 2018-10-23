Itiviti Wins Waters Buy-side Technology Award for NYFIX Trading Network for Third Consecutive Year

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its NYFIX global connectivity platform has won the "Best Low-Latency Trading Network" category in Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards 2018 – the third consecutive year that NYFIX has won in this category.

Hosted by Waters magazine, WatersTechnology and Buy-Side Technology, the awards recognize the leading technologies and vendors serving the global asset management industry. This year, an independent expert panel of nine judges considered seven entries following an auditable and transparent methodology to determine the winners. The Best Low-Latency Trading Network category acknowledges distinctive capabilities and expertise, focusing specifically on the broadness of the connectivity, the proximity to market centers and exchanges as well as the ability to manage large volumes without adding unnecessary latency.

"We're pleased to recognize that Itiviti's NYFIX Network continues to make great strides in terms of serving buy-side firms and their day-to-day trading requirements," said Victor Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Waters and WatersTechnology. "Itiviti continues to dominate this crucial area of the capital markets landscape by enhancing the value of its NYFIX service through consistently upgrading its functional and geographic scope."

Operated by Itiviti following the acquisition of Ullink in early 2018, NYFIX continues to be recognized as one of the broadest, deepest and most reliable FIX networks in the industry. With a global trading community of more than 1,600 member firms, NYFIX provides buy-side institutions with access to domestic and international brokers across all asset classes and trading venues. NYFIX is unique in providing this breadth of connectivity independent from any broker and from any buy-side OEMS vendor.

"We take immense pride in NYFIX being recognized again as the leading trading network of its kind," said Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer, Itiviti. "Receiving successive Waters awards testifies to our consistent, long term investment strategy for expanding the range of services available to members of the NYFIX community, to which we have added more than 100 member firms across the globe over the last 12 months."

2018 has seen accelerated deployment of NYFIX value-add managed FIX solutions via the NYFIX portal, accessible to all members of the NYFIX community. NYFIX Matching - a FIX based post-trade allocation and matching solution for buy-sides developed in partnership with Alpha Omega - has seen particular traction, dramatically reducing the cost of post-trade while eliminating the risks associated with manual processes.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

