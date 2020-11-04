Itiviti's Linda Middleditch wins European Women in Finance Award for Excellence in FinTech

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Linda Middleditch, Chief of Product Strategy and Engineering, has won the Markets Choice Awards - European Women in Finance Awards in the category for Excellence in FinTech.

Linda joined Itiviti in June 2019 after spending more than two decades of her career within the financial services industry, where she held senior leadership positions at UBS, Citi and Morgan Stanley. She worked with every asset class across the entire trade lifecycle, and held roles in trading, operations, technology and product management. Her move to the vendor side enabled her to review and rethink the trading technology and the way of working with the financial institutions.

Linda's focus on enhancing cognitive diversity within the product strategy and engineering teams has greatly enriched Itiviti's approach to building the trading platform and the team members whose professional backgrounds are anchored in areas similar to those of our clients.

The modular design technology delivers flexible solutions to meet clients' evolving needs. The collaborative approach with clients allows the firm to support and accompany customers to overcome their trading-related challenges and align with their future growth.

"Cognitive diversity can be transformative for FinTechs," says Linda. "At Itiviti, this is one important element in our overall approach to creating and enhancing our overall technology ecosystem. Other elements include our modular design approach, our strategic partnerships, and the way we engage with our clients."

Another essential element is Itiviti's strategic partnerships, which bring additional expertise into our technology ecosystem. For example, in January 2020, Itiviti announced a new partnership with Imandra, a technology company focused on cloud-scale automated reasoning. Imandra's technology is improving the onboarding process for Itiviti clients to Itiviti's Managed FIX global connectivity platform.

"We congratulate Linda on this award and celebrate this success with her," says Rob Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Itiviti. "Linda's leadership is enabling Itiviti to engage in new and exciting ways of collaborating - in our teams, our technology, our strategic partner network, and with our customers - to drive innovation and transformation."

