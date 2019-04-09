itopia Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Cloud Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia today announced that it has won the 2018 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year Award for Cloud Commerce. The award was presented to itopia at Google Cloud Next '19, held at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

itopia was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers rapidly onboard and manage desktops and applications on GCP. itopia Cloud Automation Stack (CAS) combined with Google Compute Engine, offers a powerful, intuitive platform for enterprise workloads. With itopia, sysadmins can onramp desktops and proprietary apps to GCP in a fraction of the time and cost of legacy Citrix/VMWare systems and DaaS competitors, including AWS Workspaces.

"itopia's integration with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace in 2018 completely transformed our go-to-market strategy with Google Cloud," said itopia Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Lieberman. "It greatly simplified how customers consume our solution by automating the migration of desktops and IT workloads to GCP through single-click deployments. It also reduced sales cycles and unified the billing for both GCP consumption and our solution. Together, we unlocked new enterprise opportunities and revenue streams and established the foundation for even more success and growth in 2019."

"We're delighted to recognize itopia as the 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Cloud Commerce, for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and itopia's solutions in cloud desktop and application migration and management are a great example. We're proud to provide this award to itopia and look forward to continue building together."

itopia's Cloud Automation Stack (CAS) software allows enterprises to migrate and orchestrate legacy VDI on GCP, modernizing their IT. This includes: virtual desktops and applications, VFX workstations, hybrid Active Directory (AD) environments, AD-based disaster recovery and Windows and Linux virtual machines—from Sandbox to Production. For more information on itopia's solutions please visit: www.itopia.com

