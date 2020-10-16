iTOUCH Sport 2 Smartwatch now measures body temperature, and will be available just in time for Black Friday

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iTOUCH, the #2 best selling smartwatch brand in America (NPD 2019 Retail Data) will be launching the redesigned iTOUCH Sport 2 exclusively online this Holiday season, and in stores in 2021. Consumers can now track body temperature in real time and get alerts when their body temperature is higher than expected.

With a market-leading battery life -- up to 30 days of continuous use -- native connectivity to iOS and Android devices, full integration with Apple Health, iOS notifications, Android notifications and the most popular fitness apps, the reimagined iTOUCH Sport 2 is poised to revolutionize the way wearables are used for health, fitness and communication.

Designed with health and wellness in mind, the iTOUCH Sport 2 is equipped with breathing exercises, a hydration reminder, hygiene assistant, and a workout mode, where users can track running, elliptical training, cycling, and hiking. The iTOUCH Sport 2 smartwatch continuously monitors heart rate 24 hours a day and triggers alerts when heart rate is elevated. Its full-touch screen input, coupled with a vibrant animated color scheme, makes this Smartwatch one of the most powerful wearable fitness tools on the market. Additionally, its innovative user interface provides detailed graphs tracking exercise levels, seamlessly blending modern technology with classic elegance and style.

The collection is sensibly priced and will be launching at Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Walmart, Target and iTouchWearables.com.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, and handbags, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About iTOUCH Wearables

iTOUCH Wearables is an affordable lifestyle tech brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, kids smartwatches, portable speakers, earpods, and fashion-forward tech accessories. To learn more about iTOUCH Wearables, please visit www.itouchwearables.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Youtube and Pinterest .

SOURCE American Exchange Group

Related Links

https://www.axnygroup.com/

