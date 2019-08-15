ITProTV named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the home of binge-worthy learning™ for IT professionals and the fastest growing online learning membership platform, is pleased to announce that it placed #1392 on the Inc. 5000 — the magazine's 38th annual list of America's fastest growing private companies.

A 297% three-year growth rate landed ITProTV in the ranks for the second year in a row. The list represents the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Earlier this year, ITProTV was also honored as one of the 'Best Companies to Work For' in Florida by Florida Trend magazine.

"Our focus is to take care of our team and empower them to take care of our members," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "I am proud to guide the team to reach our revenue goals and help IT professionals globally advance their skills."

Complete results of the Inc. 500 and the larger Inc. 5000 group can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

ABOUT ITProTV

ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering binge-worthy learning™ to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice exams and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.

CONTACT: Valerie Riley, valerie@itpro.tv (352) 389-5528

SOURCE ITProTV

Related Links

http://itpro.tv

