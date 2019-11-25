iTranslate Launches Capsule in Samsung Bixby Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iTranslate, the leading translation app with over 100 million downloads, has collaborated with Samsung to bring an unparalleled, hands-free translation experience to the Bixby platform. Bixby users can access iTranslate via the Bixby Marketplace, a one-stop shop for users to browse and add a wide range of services called Bixby capsules to enhance their experience. With this new platform, users will be able to make their mobile experience more personal and intuitive. The Marketplace includes a variety of convenience-enhancing capsules including maps and directional services, music and news streaming and now, translation.

The iTranslate capsule takes advantage of a new Bixby translation natural language category which makes iTranslate's user experience as simple and intuitive as possible. Users can issue commands in a conversational manner, such as "tell me how to say 'where is the nearest train station' in French" and immediately receive a translation from the iTranslate capsule without having to call out the capsule's specific name. "iTranslate is excited to partner with Samsung to create a seamless translation experience with Bixby," said CEO and Founder of iTranslate Alex Marktl. "We look forward to expanding with more languages and capabilities as we continue to work together."

The iTranslate Capsule is the first truly hands-free translation app and allows users to effortlessly translate words and phrases via voice command on Bixby without a single click. The iTranslate Capsule will be available in over 40 languages to start with more on the way.

For more information about Bixby, Samsung's AI platform, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/bixby/

About iTranslate: iTranslate is the leading translation and dictionary app with over 100 million downloads with a goal of enabling everyone to communicate in any language. iTranslate enables users to translate text, pages photos, or start voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 languages. Since its launch in 2009, iTranslate has enabled travelers, students, business professionals, employers, and medical staff to read, write and speak in all languages, anywhere in the world. iTranslate is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

