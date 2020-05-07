ITRenew Officially Becomes a Platinum Member of OCP

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announces today that ITRenew , the global leader in circular data center transformation and IT hardware TCO, is taking its relationship with OCP to the next level by becoming a Platinum member of the organization. Founded in 2011, OCP is a rapidly growing, global community whose mission is to design, use and enable mainstream delivery of hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure.

For more than two decades ITRenew has been maximizing the lifetime value of data center technology through innovative circular economy models and a comprehensive portfolio of decommissioning and data security services, edge and component products, and rack-scale compute and storage solutions. For years, the company's engineering and business teams have participated in numerous OCP working groups as community members, including the Servers, Storage, Rack & Power, Open Systems Firmware and Networking projects.

"ITRenew has long been a supporter and active participant in the Open Compute Project, and we are delighted that they have become a Platinum member," states Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the OCP Foundation. "As exponential data growth, heavier workloads and demanding applications accelerate hardware and infrastructure refresh cycles, it is more important than ever that we bring the best thinking and innovation to our shared challenges. As a leader in the circular data center economy, ITRenew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on topics like democratizing access, lowering total cost of ownership, extending the lifetime value of hardware and maximizing sustainability. They have always been proactive in the open exchange of this information within our community, and committed to facilitating positive change across the ecosystem."

"The concept of Open Compute and the work being done by the OCP Foundation, has never been more important and relevant than it is today," comments Ali Fenn, President of ITRenew. "We're proud of our role in revolutionizing how IT hardware is managed and deployed around the world, and to be working in collaboration with hyperscalers, enterprises, service providers and technologists in this community to realize the full potential of open systems. This directly supports our own ethos of moving people away from a make-take-dispose model to a circular economy that all can benefit from."

"There is so much technology already 'in-play' that traditionally would be discarded at the end of life," says Aidin Aghamiri, CEO of ITRenew. "We look forward to the opportunity as a Platinum member to help shape the agenda, as well as playing a bigger role in advancing ideas, identifying new opportunities for collaboration, and moving the market forward together. ITRenew operates under the belief that financial success is not incompatible with having a positive impact on our environment and society. By embracing open we are enabling a financially beneficial circular economy and a more sustainable future for ourselves, our families and the global community."

Learn more about ITRenew and its involvement with the Open Compute Project at the upcoming OCP Virtual Summit being held May 12-15, 2020. The virtual event is free and open to participants worldwide.

See ITRenew at the OCP Virtual Summit during the Executive Tracks, the Engineering Workshops and in the Expo Hall. Don't miss ITRenew President Ali Fenn giving the keynote presentation titled "A Global Circular IT Industry Opportunity and Imperative."

Learn more about the 2020 OCP Virtual Summit here: https://www.opencompute.org/summit/global-summit

About Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. www.opencompute.org

Find out more about how to participate in the OCP Community at: http://opencompute.org/participate

About ITRenew

ITRenew, the global leader in Circular Cloud and data center transformation, refuses to settle for a world that pits economic success against social good. We've replaced outdated deploy-and-dispose paradigms with solutions that keep IT assets in their highest utility for as long as possible. These innovative products and services create new loops of life, from the cloud to the edge, that unleash the technology's full financial value and maximum sustainability potential. Their proven track record for creating new markets and expanding existing ones is why the world's leading hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises work with ITRenew to revolutionize how their hardware is managed and deployed globally.

To learn more about ITRenew's comprehensive portfolio of decommissioning and data security services , edge and component products and rack-scale compute and storage solutions , visit www.itrenew.com and follow ITRenew on LinkedIn and Twitter @ITRenewinc .

SOURCE Open Compute Project Foundation

