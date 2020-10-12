ITRI Organizes Webinar to Link International IoT Startups and Innovators with Taiwan Firms

Dr. Jupiter Hu, Deputy General Director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories and Project Leader of IisC, stated that the IisC project links resources needed in technology development and commercialization for IoT system developers and will offer a one-stop service for hardware design manufacturing. Startups can gain access to required technology, modules, manufacturing processes, commercialization advisory services, and small-scale pilot production knowhow. This will accelerate the commercialization of innovation successes, he said. As integration and linking play a crucial role in transforming ideas into reality, the upcoming webinar will showcase how IiSC integrates resources and helps Taiwan's innovative technology go international. This event, he added, will enable foreign firms that are interested in IoT development to build a tie with Taiwan and ultimately create a win-win situation.

"Empowering IoT Startups, Taiwan can help" is an international web-based event that welcomes North American IoT-related startups and innovative companies to participate. Applicants can register online and will receive a URL upon approval to join the webinar held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 15 California local time (PDT). Besides introducing the services and resources of IisC, the online activity will also feature representatives from Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, Realtek Semiconductor, and Kentec, who will illustrate the services they provide, along with the new product introduction process and how they assist IoT customers in rapid commercialization. You don't want to miss these valuable sessions.

For registration, please sign up here: https://iisc.org.tw/en/web/6contact/3event.php .

(The webinar organizer reserves the right to modify, terminate, and change the content of the event.)

