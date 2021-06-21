Itronics Appoints Carter Terry & Company as Financial Advisor and Placement Agent

RENO, Nev., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO) an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, today reported it has retained Carter, Terry & Company to be the Company's exclusive Financial Advisor and Placement Agent, on a best efforts basis, to assist the Company in one or more capital raises. Carter Terry will also provide a full array of additional investment banking services.

Carter, Terry & Company is a full-service investment brokerage, investment banking, asset management, and banking services firm. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its inception, Carter, Terry & Company has grown to become one of the largest independent firms in Atlanta to serve clients throughout the country. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, The Securities Industry Association, and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. The Atlanta Chronicle has consistently ranked Carter, Terry & Company, Inc. as one of Atlanta's Top Brokerage Firms.



The best-efforts goal of the first capital raise is to obtain $2 to $3 million dollars to fund the Company's working capital requirements so that the Company can complete its audits and become a reporting Company again. When that is completed, a second capital raise is planned to obtain $10 to $15 million to fund the development of the Company's planned Itronics Rock Kleen Pilot Plant at its Itronics Cleantech Materials Campus at Wabuska, Nevada.



The Company has assembled a highly qualified team consisting of securities attorneys, qualified auditors, and Carter, Terry & Company to get the job done. The Company is targeting to have the work completed by the end of third quarter, 2021.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical minerals" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and critical minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $100 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

