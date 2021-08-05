Itronics Appoints Daszkal Bolton LLP to Audit its Financial Statements

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO) an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, today reported that its Board of Directors has appointed Daszkal Bolton LLP ("Daszkal") of Boca Raton, Florida, as its principal independent certifying accountant to audit the Company's financial statements.

"Notwithstanding the economic stress that businesses around the world have faced and are still facing, Itronics' extraordinary resilience has positioned it for a very significant near-term liquidity improvement for its shareholders by commencing the audit process with the goal of becoming fully reporting in the near term," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

Itronics is proceeding as rapidly as possible to get its audits completed and to get its U.S. Security and Exchange Commission filings current. The Company has arranged a financing to fund the work and it has assembled a highly qualified team consisting of securities attorneys, Daszkal, our certifying auditors, and financial advisor Carter, Terry & Company. The Company is targeting to have the audits completed by the end of the third quarter, September 30, 2021.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical minerals" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and critical minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $100 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

