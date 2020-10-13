Itronics' Rock Kleen Technology Seen As Way U.S. Government Can Produce Key, Critical Minerals in the U.S.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), which has invented the Rock Kleen silver/gold mine tailings processing technology that recovers silver, manganese, copper, nickel, potassium and other metals from silver mine tailings, said today its technology fits perfectly with a recent Executive Order issued by the President on how to avoid excessive reliance on Critical Minerals from Foreign Adversaries. Both Manganese and agricultural potassium are Critical Minerals.

Among the points raised in the Executive Order, The Departments of Interior, Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency shall identify ways to use materials from mining sites for the recovery of critical minerals.

"Our Rock Kleen Technology is exactly what our Government needs to recover minerals critical to make airplanes, computers, cell phones, generate electricity and to produce electronic products," said Itronics President Dr. John Whitney.

The Executive Order states: "These minerals are indispensable to our country and we presently lack the capacity to produce them in processed form in the quantities needed. American producers depend on foreign countries to supply and process them. The U.S. has no domestic production for 14 critical minerals and is completely dependent on imports. Our military, national infrastructure and economy depend on these minerals. Our dependence on China for multiple critical minerals is particularly concerning."

"Our Rock Kleen technology not only can revolutionize the way raw materials are recovered while also reducing negative impacts of mining on the environment. Itronics is a breakthrough Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies Company and our ability to recycle and reprocess minerals is what the Government's Executive Order is seeking," said Dr. Whitney.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is an emerging Cleantech Growth Company that uses proprietary multi-nutrient fertilizer manufacturing technologies to produce GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient fertilizers and breakthrough Zero Waste Technologies to recover fertilizer ingredients, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass from waste streams that contain silver, gold, copper, zinc, tin, and other metals. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants

