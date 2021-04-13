Itronics Says It Has Revolutionary Technology To Clean Up Nation's Abandoned Mines

RENO, Nevada, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, there are funds proposed to clean up abandoned mines, which, the Administration says, is a longtime priority for rural and Western lawmakers.

Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, said today its revolutionary Rock Kleen Technology could help America accomplish this while recovering gold, silver, Critical Minerals, and Battery Minerals such as nickel, manganese, and zinc from heap leach tailings which exist at abandoned mines all over the country.

"Our revolutionary technology not only recovers these important minerals, and others, it completely neutralizes the residual cyanide in the tailings, allowing for the balance of the waste to be used in reclamation or marketed as industrial minerals. In simplest terms, Itronics' technologies turn this significant environmental problem into an environmental breakthrough for the nation," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

Itronics' wholly owned subsidiary, Whitney & Whitney, Inc., has completed a second phase test program for a mining company's heap leach tailings, recovering not only gold and silver but battery metals including nickel and zinc.

"We look forward to showing America how this longstanding environmental headache can be turned into a huge benefit, while at the same time cleaning up mine waste," Dr. Whitney said. "We will share our information with the Senate energy panel, which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program, with officials from states like Arizona, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, and West Virginia where this is an ongoing problem, and with environmental groups who have focused on this concern."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical minerals" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and critical minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and mineral and by doing this maximize sustainability.



