It's a 10® Haircare Continues Annual Grant, to Support Extraordinary, Charitable Individuals in Honor of the 4th National Love Your Hair Day

Last year, Aronson unveiled her latest movement to give back to deserving individuals across the country with The It's a 10® Grant, which annually donates $10,000 to each selected "winner." For its second year, Aronson wanted the fund to go to those who, amid the pandemic, have shown tremendous strength and kindness during a time that put the nation at a standstill.

In honor of National Love Your Hair Day 2020 (October 10th), Carolyn presented grants of $10,000 each to two deserving "hair heroes" to thank them for finding their way to help others through their craft. The chosen individuals, hairstylists, Nicole Newland and Antonio Francisco Gonzales were hand-selected by Aronson herself after their stories of generosity each went viral earlier in the year.

Nicole, better known on Instagram as @Nicky_B_On_Hair on Instagram is a successful celebrity stylist who touches the hair of Hollywood's elite. However, a lesser known fact is that Nicole was also a registered nurse for years. Once the pandemic hit, Nicole knew she had to step in and help overwhelmed hospital staff during the height of the COVID-19 spread in New York, putting others' lives in front of her own and joining the front lines.

As for Antonio, the also successful stylist realized his love of hair could reach beyond the hottest salons in NYC, Miami and more - he knew his passion could also help women in need. After dabbling in philanthropic work for a majority of his career, his most recent endeavor was to connect with shelters for domestic violence survivors, homeless youth, and low-income women. Gonzales provides free haircuts, color and styling to those in need to help restore a glimmer of confidence and hope within them, something that always drew him to the profession since the onset.

When asked why Carolyn decided to extend this charitable grant to these "hair heroes" this year, Carolyn said, "This has been a heavy year, but what kept me hopeful was seeing stories of true selflessness and bravery. When I heard stories like Nicole and Antonio's, among so many others, it showed that no matter what, there will always be good (and good people) in the world. That's why this year I wanted to share the It's A 10® Grant to these heroes— To uplift and continue to inspire people like them to do good with their craft," said Aronson. "As a hairdresser myself, I can see how using your talents can have such an impact on others, and with this $10,000 grant, I'm hoping both Nicole and Antonio can motivate others to continue to spread joy and generosity in a world that needs it now more than ever."

It was revealed to Nicole and Antonio that they were the winners of this life-changing grant this morning on Good Morning America. See the shocking video HERE. The "winners" who thought they were only on GMA to share their stories were stunned to find out the real reason for their spotlight this morning. Their reactions – priceless.

SOURCE It's a 10 Haircare