It's a 50% off SALE-abration at 99 Cents Only Stores!

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 99 Cents Only Stores is having a sale-abration! All items priced $4.99 and up will be 50% off!* To kick off the sale, customers will have the opportunity to purchase special items including barbeque grills, suitcases, super juicers, coffee tables, and so much more for half off the original price!

The sale starts today, June 19th through July 3rd at all locations. Visit dothe99.com to find a store near you.

99 Cents Only Stores makes it affordable to shop a variety of products that could easily sell for triple the advertised price! Experience the extreme value of the 99 today!

* Sale excludes food, alcohol, beverages, toothpaste, and fresh flowers. See store for details.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 389 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona & Nevada.

99 Cents Only Stores offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings.

Media Contact: Vianai Austin, 323-202-3230 or vianai.austin@99only.com

SOURCE 99 Cents Only Stores

