It's a Boo-tiful Time of Year to Enjoy a Glass of Chocolate Milk, the Official Drink of Halloween

Whether boiling it in your bubbling cauldron or enjoying an icy chill at first sip, chocolate milk is the drink that can raise your spirits. Don't be afraid to try this hauntingly delicious beverage to help you unravel and unwind. Use it to shrug off a bone-rattling work week by planning a socially distanced séance, with just a very few of your closest witches and warlocks. Or recoil alone to your cozy crypt with your favorite goblet and book of spells.

Dress up this season's drink of choice for grown-ups with these scary good recipes from SavorRecipes.com.

Ghoulish Chocolate Caramel Mar-scream-i

Caramel 'blood' takes this martini from delicious to devilish. Shake things up by serving in a rocks glass or highball class.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

Decorative rim:

2 tablespoons caramel ice cream syrup

3 drops of red food dye

Martini:

Ice cubes

2 ounces caramel-flavored vodka

2 ounces Kahlua liqueur

4 ounces chocolate milk

Directions:

Mix caramel syrup and food dye on small flat dish.

Rim rocks glass or martini glass wit colored caramel syrup. Gently spoon on additional syrup on rim to create a dripping effect.

Fill glass with ice and set aside.

In shaker with ice, combine vodka, Kahlua, and chocolate milk. Shake to mix thoroughly.

Pour drink into rimmed glass and serve cold.

Cookies and Scream Bourbon Milk Punch

This simple, spooky, stripped-down cocktail can be made in seconds and served in a mason jar for a down-home country feel.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

Decorative Rim:

2 teaspoons chocolate syrup ice cream topping

1 crushed chocolate cookie

Milk Punch:

Ice

1 ounce bourbon

4 ounces chocolate milk

Directions:

Finely crush chocolate cookie.

Rim half-pint mason jar glass with chocolate syrup. Gently roll rim of glass in cookie crumbs.

Fill rimmed half-pint mason jar with ice and set aside.

In shaker filled with ice, combine bourbon and chocolate milk. Shake thoroughly.

Strain drink into rimmed glass and serve cold.

