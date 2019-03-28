It's a Colorful, Colorful, Colorful World: Solo Exhibit of Rodney Smith Photographs

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long acclaimed for his iconic black and white images that combine landscapes and portraiture, photographer Rodney Smith only turned his eye to the world of color a few years before his death—with stunning results.

Now, from April 3rd through April 7th, the Staley-Wise Gallery is debuting this portion of Smith's work at The Photography Show by AIPAD at Pier 94, Solo Exhibit Booth 1019, in New York City.

Photograph © 2019 Rodney Smith Rodney Photograph of Rodney Smith

Smith's signature aesthetic is in full force, with his masterful ability to capture spontaneous moments immensely enhanced by vibrant color.

As Smith said of his process, "It's an intuition about proportion and scale and how I am relating to the subject and the light. It's not an intellectual concept; it is an emotional one." These images combine wit and elegance, a potent mix that could not have been created by any other photographer.



"Rodney Smith's photography draws the viewer into an extraordinary world: a bygone era that is darkly romantic, whimsical yet ironic, surreal yet classically beautiful." The San Francisco Chronicle

Rodney Smith (1947 - 2016) was a fine art and fashion photographer for more than 45 years. His photographs have graced the covers of esteemed magazines and continue to be collected by museums, corporations, and private individuals around the world.

The Estate of Rodney Smith is dedicated to preserving his work, and sharing it with the public. For more information, contact studio@rodneysmith.com

Contact Staley-Wise Gallery, 100 Crosby Street, Suite 305, New York, NY 10012, 212-966-6223, photo@staleywise.com, www.staleywise.com

Media Contact:

Patricia Barrett

211858@email4pr.com

845.359.3814

SOURCE Staley-Wise Gallery