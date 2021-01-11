IT'S A PENALTY Kicks Off Global Campaign to End Human Trafficking Ahead of Super Bowl LV

In Tampa , there are documented cases of child sex trafficking as young as 11-years old 3 (Source: ABC Tampa)

(Source: ECPAT- ) 83% of sex trafficking victims in the U.S. are U.S. citizens 5 (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Source: U.S. Department of Justice) Tampa has the 12th highest rate of calls per capita made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline 6 (Polaris)

(Polaris) Florida as a state has the 3rd highest rate of human trafficking cases reported7 (Polaris)

"This campaign is designed to progress us towards our and our partners' goal to eradicate abuse, exploitation and trafficking globally by 2030 together," said Sarah Carvalho, CEO, It's A Penalty. "We know from previous campaigns just how impactful they can be – including our largest yet in 2020 which reported that 84% of people felt improved awareness of the issues of human trafficking and exploitation, and more equipped to make a report after being exposed to the campaign."

"If a campaign like this existed when I was being trafficked as a teen, it would have prevented me from being trafficked in the first place," said Kat Rosenblatt, Survivor of Human Trafficking.

The 2021 campaign is supported by renowned American Football players Aaron Rodgers, Chris Godwin, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, Ryan Tannehill, Benjamin Watson and William Gholston. Each of the high-profile athletes lent their voice to help raise awareness via a 30-second campaign video which is currently being shown in-flight by American Airlines and on Southwest Airlines' in-flight internet access portal, with a potential to educate 59 million people worldwide. If viewers suspect they've encountered a case of human trafficking, or if they see a combination of the signs of exploitation, the campaign video will encourage them to call 211 in Tampa for immediate help; send an anonymous tip by texting CTYTIP to 847411; or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to make a report.

ADDITIONAL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES

Digital signage, co-branded with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody , was unveiled on January 6th during a press conference at Tampa International Airport (TPA), including signage at all airport TSA checkpoints and in all airport restrooms.

"So much depends on having the right tools and being in the right place at the right time. These strategically placed signs will ensure more travelers are equipped with the information they need to help spot, report and stop human trafficking ahead of the championship game."

- Attorney General Ashley Moody

An It's a Penalty / A21 "Goat" painted and designed by local Tampa Bay Artist, Zulu Painter, will be on display at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in cooperation with Project G.O.A.T. (Global Offense Against Trafficking), and was unveiled at the press conference on January 6th .

A half-day summit on January 11th, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, with key stakeholders launching the 2021 It's a Penalty Campaign at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Downtown Hilton, featuring a keynote delivered by Attorney General Ashley Moody. It's a Penalty's Founding Partner, A21, will train hotel staff and management across the Tampa Bay area during the summit with support from AHLA and FRLA.

, , with key stakeholders launching the 2021 It's a Penalty Campaign at at the Tampa Downtown Hilton, featuring a keynote delivered by Attorney General . It's a Penalty's Founding Partner, A21, will train hotel staff and management across the area during the summit with support from AHLA and FRLA. 2,500 Uber drivers will display rearview tags with the National Human Trafficking Hotline and local Tampa reporting hotline.

Tampa Bay area Airbnb hosts will receive education materials on how to spot the signs of human trafficking.

area Airbnb hosts will receive education materials on how to spot the signs of human trafficking. On Jan. 30th , 400 volunteers will come together, teaming up with SOAP Project and NOMORE, to assemble and distribute awareness kits to over 300 Tampa hotels and motels. Kits will consist of It's a Penalty campaign materials including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) list of missing children along with bars of soap and makeup remover wipes with hotline information printed on them.

ADDITIONAL KEY PARTNERS

Founding partner, A21, along with major partners including END IT Movement, the NFL, Hilton Hotels, Rescue Freedom International, Tampa International Airport (TPA), Uber, Airbnb, and Operation Underground Railroad.

partner, A21, along with major partners including END IT Movement, the NFL, Hilton Hotels, Rescue Freedom International, International Airport (TPA), Uber, Airbnb, and Operation Underground Railroad. Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking, Super Bowl Host Committee, Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody , and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Commission on Human Trafficking, Super Bowl Host Committee, Attorney General , and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Local and state trafficking task forces, SOAP, NOMORE and over 400 local volunteers.

American Hotel & Lodging Association and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA).

To view the It's A Penalty Super Bowl LV campaign video, please visit https://youtu.be/BCHYzHwrb4k . To find out more about the charity campaign, the difference being made or to donate, please visit http://www.itsapenalty.org/.

ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY

It's a Penalty's vision is to build a world in which no-one is vulnerable to abuse, exploitation or trafficking. Since 2014, It's a Penalty has been working to disrupt the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world: human trafficking and exploitation. We believe that prevention is even better than cure. As well as providing people with the tools to protect those who have been exploited or trafficked, It's a Penalty strives to prevent people from becoming victims of exploitation and trafficking in the first place. We believe that collaboration and partnership are essential in order to achieve our aims. It's a Penalty is able to have such incredible impact because of our collaboration with strategic stakeholders, such as high-profile sporting athletes, the travel and tourism industry – including airlines, hotels, and transportation companies – sporting governing bodies/hosting committees, NGOs, governments, and corporates.

ABOUT A21

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Currently operating in 18 locations across 13 countries, A21 aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 truly believes that a multitude of victims can be identified and assisted, and perpetrators can be brought to justice. A21.org

MEDIA RELATIONS

