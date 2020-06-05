It's A Secret Med Spa Opening 10th Location at Kierland Commons

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Secret Med Spa, announces its 10th location opening in Scottsdale, located at the Kierland Commons 7012 E. Greenway Pkwy, Suite 140 Scottsdale, AZ 85254, Monday, June 8, 2020. This 2000 sq ft location has six treatment rooms and boasts state of the art equipment and luxury accommodations.

Throughout June, It's a Secret Med Spa Scottsdale will extend special discounts and giveaways on their laser, aesthetic, and injectable services.

Med Spa services include:

CoolSculpting®

Laser Hair Removal

Hydrafacial

Injections/Dermal Fillers

Chemical Peels

SkinPen Microneedling

Neurotoxins

Membership Packages

and more

To view the full menu of services, book a complimentary consultation or for additional information about the June 8, 2020 opening — please contact It's a Secret Med Spa Scottsdale at (480) 685-2647, or email at [email protected].

About It's A Secret Med Spa

It's A Secret Med Spa opened its flagship location in Uptown Dallas, Texas in early 2016 and quickly gained a solid reputation for its customized services, highly trained staff, state of the art equipment, and glam interiors. The spa's great success in Uptown Dallas sparked the team's ambition to share their passion with as many people as possible.

With a mission to provide an individualized experience to meet each client's unique needs and desires, services are highly customized, ranging from face and body live photo scanner consultations and facial treatments to vitamin injections and laser specialties.

