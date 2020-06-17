It's Business as Unusual as Small-Ship Operator UnCruise Adventures Confirms 2020 Summer Sailings

Travel Restarts with Glacier Bay National Park Adventures Offered August to October

UnCruise Adventures

Jun 17, 2020, 20:21 ET

SEATTLE, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American owned, U.S. flagged small-ship adventure company, UnCruise Adventures has confirmed that its 2020 Alaska sailings will commence August 1st. "As one of the first companies to restart service, this is a pivotal moment for the travel industry and Alaska," states UnCruise Adventures Owner and CEO Dan Blanchard. "These initial departures represent a re-framing of what adventure travelers are increasingly looking for, small groups, inclusion, and human connection." 

The brilliant dimensions of the sights and sounds of Southeast Alaska.
The initial Alaska sailing will take guests roundtrip from Juneau to Juneau on its 7-night Glacier Bay National Park Adventure with an enhanced wilderness itinerary. Two days in Glacier Bay make this one of the company's most popular adventures and, free from a large-ship presence all season, offers a rare moment of Southeast Alaska solitude not experienced in decades. Eager guests can experience active adventures daily with remote wilderness hikes, shoreline kayaks, and their choice of nature-based activities. 

The ability to set sail prior to other operators highlights the benefits of small, American-flagged ships with a local presence and the quick actions taken by the company in conscientious collaborations to restart travel. UnCruise Adventures has taken strong measures to implement health safety standards with a Coronavirus protocol plan recently released on their website.

There is a new normal in travel and the restart of the summer sailings represent a dedication to supporting local partnerships and UnCruise Adventures long-standing work with Alaska state officials. "How we structure our recovery efforts with new health safety standards, establish partnerships and operate with a small footprint will continue to define our industry and the pristine environments we visit for decades to come," says Blanchard about his commitment to the industry. "The market is showing a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path destinations and that is what we do best. We've been social distancing since 1996." Find more at www.uncruise.com

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats that carry 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Guatemala, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines.

