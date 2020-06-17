It's Business as Unusual as Small-Ship Operator UnCruise Adventures Confirms 2020 Summer Sailings

The initial Alaska sailing will take guests roundtrip from Juneau to Juneau on its 7-night Glacier Bay National Park Adventure with an enhanced wilderness itinerary. Two days in Glacier Bay make this one of the company's most popular adventures and, free from a large-ship presence all season, offers a rare moment of Southeast Alaska solitude not experienced in decades. Eager guests can experience active adventures daily with remote wilderness hikes, shoreline kayaks, and their choice of nature-based activities.

The ability to set sail prior to other operators highlights the benefits of small, American-flagged ships with a local presence and the quick actions taken by the company in conscientious collaborations to restart travel. UnCruise Adventures has taken strong measures to implement health safety standards with a Coronavirus protocol plan recently released on their website.

There is a new normal in travel and the restart of the summer sailings represent a dedication to supporting local partnerships and UnCruise Adventures long-standing work with Alaska state officials. "How we structure our recovery efforts with new health safety standards, establish partnerships and operate with a small footprint will continue to define our industry and the pristine environments we visit for decades to come," says Blanchard about his commitment to the industry. "The market is showing a growing interest in off-the-beaten-path destinations and that is what we do best. We've been social distancing since 1996." Find more at www.uncruise.com

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats that carry 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Guatemala, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines.

