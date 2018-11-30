It's Christmas and Here's Our Gift for You! The Biggest Discount Ever in Appy Pie's History

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In tune with the festive spirit, Appy Pie, the next generation code free app development platform, has announced the biggest discount ever of 50% on all of its monthly and yearly plans. Starting from 10th December and going all the way to Christmas and Boxing Day, Appy Pie's massive discounts are sure to compel users to making their business mobile without breaking their banks.

No need to waste your time and money in hiring an app development company for creating Android and iOS apps for your business, restaurant, church, taxi services, etc. Benefit from Appy Pie's no coding app builder and use coupon code HOLIDAY50 to make apps for half the price.

"If you're a small business owner and planning to make the most of this holiday season, Appy Pie is here with the biggest ever discounts & offers," says Abhinav Girdhar, founder Appy Pie. "We want to take this opportunity to make this year-end great for our users and with this little gesture, we hope that more and more businesses can make their own apps without having to write a single line of code and at the lowest possible prices the world over," he added.

Ranked as the #1 drag and drop mobile app creator software, Appy Pie was launched in 2013 with the aim of simplifying mobile app development for everyone, irrespective of their technical expertise or programming knowledge. The USP of the company lies in helping app owners publish their apps to app stores, such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and many others, without any complexities.

So, what's stopping you from becoming a part of billion dollar app industry? Start building your apps without any coding today!

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows everyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly & can even convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

Media Contact

Abs

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE Appy Pie

Related Links

https://www.appypie.com

