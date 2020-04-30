It's Five O'Clock Somewhere... and it's time to "Shake Things Up!" with Entertaining Expert, Mark Addison - Quarantini-style!

Mark Addison says, "NO! A Quarantini should be as unique as your personal quarantine experience and as creative as some of the way we entertain ourselves and our families. I'd like to challenge you... a Quarantini Challenge: to create a unique cocktail using what you have at home, post it online with a picture or a video and share it with the world!"

We are taking the Quarantini Challenge to the next level and hosting the Quarantini Challenge Contest for the most creative and unique Quarantini! We have assembled a distinguished panel to judge the competition, all of whom just happened to be self-quarantined along with Mark in the majestic Green Mountains of Vermont.

"However, this IS a worldwide competition for the most inventive Quarantini in the world… we just happen to live near each other!", says Addison.

QUARANTINI CHALLENGE JUDGES

Chef Will Dodson , Barnard Inn & Max's Tavern in Barnard, VT .

, Barnard Inn & Max's Tavern in . Anne Marie Delaney , SILO Distillery in Windsor, VT .

, SILO Distillery in . Mark Addison , Author of the "Best in the World" award-winning book Cocktail Chameleon.

The judges are looking for entrants to create an innovative cocktail recipe: consisting of 3 or more ingredients that you have at home, give it a creative name (other than Quarantini…), and a unique presentation (i.e. unique glassware and garnishes). The Grand Prize winner be announced LIVE on Mark Addison's new web series "Shaking Things Up!" live streaming on the Cocktail Chameleon Facebook page on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 3:30 pm.

Mark Addison shares all of the contest information and his Quarantini Cocktail in his latest segment of "Shaking Things Up!" – Click here to watch.

"Shaking Things Up! with Mark Addison" live streams weekly on Fridays at 3:30 pm on Facebook.com/CocktailChameleon with replays on Instagram.com/CocktailChameleon and YouTube.com/MarkAddison.

LINKS:

Full Contest Details

Contest Video

Contest Assets

Contact: Mikado Darns

Mark Addison | Cocktail Chameleon

Phone: 646-830-1601

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mark Addison | Cocktail Chameleon